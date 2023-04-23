SOUTH HAVEN CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person is in the hospital and another is in custody after an early Sunday morning shooting near South Haven.

Around 1:30 a.m., officers with the South Haven Police Department were told that a gunshot victim had been taken to the hospital.

The victim, a 60-year-old South Haven man, had been shot in the head, the police department said. His condition is unknown.

The shooting had happened at a home on M-43 near 12th Avenue. The police department said the victim and the shooter are in a domestic relationship.

A police dog unit was called to the scene. The suspect, a 33-year-old South Haven woman, was taken into custody around 6:30 a.m.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation.