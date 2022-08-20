LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man died when his vehicle crashed into a tree Saturday evening.

The crash happened at 5:20 p.m. on 58000 Block of 55th Street in Lawrence Township.

Upon arriving on scene, emergency crews discovered a 2004 Honda Odyssey on its side against a tree.

According to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office, the 24-year-old driver from Mexico was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash involved no other vehicles or passengers, and it appears that speed was a factor, says deputies.

The crash was assisted by the Pokagon Tribal Police and the Van Buren EMS.