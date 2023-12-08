KEELER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was killed in a rollover crash in Keeler Township late Thursday night, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a call about a UTV rollover crash with a person stuck under the vehicle on 84th Avenue and Co Road 687 at 11 p.m. Deputies said they found the victim in a field 1/4 of a mile near the road.

The sheriff’s office said the UTV was lifted off of the driver, and they were moved to the road where EMS tried to provide first aid. The sheriff’s office said after life-saving measures failed the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

After an investigation, the sheriff’s office said they concluded that the victim and another family member were out deer hunting when they took the UTV for a drive in the field and lost control. The driver was partially ejected and stuck under the vehicle.

The passenger didn’t have any injuries.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor.

The investigation is still ongoing.