BANGOR, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating a deadly house fire in Bangor Tuesday morning.

According to City Manager Tommy Simpson, one person was killed in the fire, and another was rescued from the flames by Bangor police. Three other occupants inside the home were also injured and taken to the hospital.

Their names have not been released.

A house fire in Bangor claimed the life of one person and injured four others. (Dec. 20, 2022)

Authorities said the fire began on the home’s main floor, and a total of six individuals were inside when it started.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated, but the Bangor fire chief said there were no working smoke detectors inside the house.

