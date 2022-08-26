PAW PAW, Mich. (WOOD) — A Vicksburg man has been charged after four people were shot behind a Paw Paw bar on Aug. 16.

On Thursday, 25-year-old Nathan Stevens was arrested and charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder, carrying a concealed weapon and two counts of felony firearms.

These charges stem from a shooting that happened behind Sportsman Bar in Paw Paw on Aug. 16.

Around 11:45 p.m., officers with the Paw Paw Police Department were sent to Sportsman Bar for a shooting. Officers said that four people were shot during the exchange of gunfire.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation.