PAW PAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a Benton Harbor man was arrested after a high-speed chase on I-94 in Van Buren County.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office said shortly after 3:30 a.m. Thursday, Michigan State Police tried to pull over a vehicle for speeding near the 66-mile marker in Mattawan.

The driver did not and drove away from authorities, reaching speeds of more than 100 mph, according to VBCSO. The sheriff’s office said the driver tried to hide from deputies by turning off all of the vehicle’s lights while weaving in and out of traffic.

When the driver tried to get off I-94 at the 56-mile marker west of Paw Paw, he lost control on the off-ramp and crashed. He ran from the crash scene.

At around 6:30 a.m., an MSP trooper was patrolling the area and found a man walking on Red Arrow Highway near the intersection of 41st Street. He was taken into custody after it was discovered that he gave a false name and was identified correctly, according to VBCSO.

The suspect, a 38-year-old Benton Harbor man, was taken to the hospital and later taken to the Van Buren County Jail on several charges, including fleeing and eluding and providing false information to law enforcement. His name was not released.

Anyone with information was taken to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office at 269.657.3101, Crime Stoppers at 1.800.342.7867 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.