LAWTON, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was arrested Friday morning after going at least 25 mph over the speed limit near Paw Paw.

Around 7:15 a.m., a deputy with the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office attempted to pull over a motorcyclist who was driving without a license plate on Red Arrow Highway near 38th Street. The motorcyclist didn’t stop and a chase began.

The sheriff’s office said the motorcyclist was going over 80 mph in an area that has a speed limit between 45 and 55 mph.

Due to the terrain, curves and speed, the deputy stopped the pursuit after about a minute.

The sheriff’s office said that a possible name for the motorcyclist was discovered and the deputy went to Durkee Street near South Hamilton Street. A short time later, the motorcyclist pulled into a driveway.

The driver, identified as 32-year-old Joshua Leroy Nelson, was taken into custody without incident.

The motorcycle was discovered to be stolen from South Haven.

Nelson is being held on charges of fleeing/eluding, possession of a stolen automobile motorcycle) and two outstanding warrants: failure to appear/report to jail as ordered for a traffic offense in Van Buren County and shoplifting in Kalamazoo County.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office at 269.657.3101, Crime Stoppers at 1.800.342.7867 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.