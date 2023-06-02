WAVERLY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people, including two children, are in the hospital after a vehicle was rear-ended near Paw Paw Friday.

Around 12:30 p.m., deputies with the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office were sent to M-40 between 40th Avenue and 44th Avenue for a crash.

Responding deputies learned that traffic was slowing down because a northbound vehicle was attempting to make a left turn. A maroon 2010 Chevrolet Colorado, driven by a 60-year-old Paw Paw woman, didn’t stop and rear-ended a silver 2005 Toyota Highlander, driven by a 32-year-old Paw Paw woman.

The 32-year-old woman was not hurt. The sheriff’s office said she had two children, ages 1 and 5, in her SUV. They were taken to the hospital for treatment. Their conditions were not released. They were both in child restraint seats at the time of the crash.

The 60-year-old woman was taken to the hospital. Her condition was not released.

The sheriff’s office said it is unknown if speed, drugs or alcohol are factors.

The crash remains under investigation.