Vacationing in Michigan? Leave your firewood at home

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Officials are urging people who vacation in Michigan this summer to leave their firewood at home.

Moving firewood is a common way to spread invasive insects and diseases such as the emerald ash borer, which has wiped out millions of ash trees around the state. Oak wilt and beech bark disease are threatening similar damage.

Gina Alessandri of the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development says people can’t always see insects or diseases lurking in wood. The safest course is to burn firewood near the place where it was harvested. Firewood is available at most public and private campgrounds.

For day trips that include a cookout, officials recommend bringing charcoal or a cook-stove.

Some wood items are covered by quarantines and hauling them can be illegal.