Upton expects congressional pushback on tariffs

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — President Donald Trump’s threatened tariffs against products coming in to the country from Mexico have many in Congress worried, including U.S. Rep. Fred Upton.

Upton, R-St. Joseph, used no uncertain terms Thursday in describing the tariffs proposed by the White House. It’s bad news for automotive and other manufacturers that import parts and supplies from Mexico, which makes it particularly bad for Michigan.

“For Michigan, the Chamber of Commerce reported we are the second most impacted state in terms of negative impact with tariffs,” Upton said. “Most of our citizens understand that this is a tax on them because with a tariff, we are going to pay increased costs because that price is going to have to go up. Seeing a tariff come, starting at 5 percent as early as next week and going up to 25 percent by October 1st, is not a good thing for Michigan.”

The president said that unless Mexico helps reduce the number of people flocking to the southern border, the tariffs will go in to place on Monday.

Upton said he thinks Congress will push back if that happens.