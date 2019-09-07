UPDATE: Muskegon woman killed in Spring Lake crash

police cruiser blocking road with ambulance in distance
Authorities block a section of 148th Avenue in Spring Lake Township as they investigate a deadly crash. (Sept. 6, 2019)

SPRING LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are identifying the woman killed in a crash near Spring Lake.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says 60-year-old Jennylynn Carletto was killed on 148th Avenue near Lori Lane Friday afternoon.

Police say a 28-year-old Spring Lake Township resident was driving southbound at a high rate of speed in his pickup truck and crossed the center line, hitting Carletto’s SUV head-on.

After the impact police say the two vehicles came to rest nearly a city block apart.

The pickup truck driver was not hurt.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the crash.

