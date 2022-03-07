SpartanNash sends $1M in aid to Ukraine refugees

SpartanNash, the Byron Center based grocery distributor, is helping in the Ukraine relief effort. (Courtesy of SpartanNash)

BYRON CENTER, Mich. (WOOD) — SpartanNash, the Byron Center based grocery distributor, is helping in the Ukraine relief effort.

The company has pledged over a million dollars in critical goods for Ukrainians who have fled their county in the wake of the Russian invasion.

“This is truly a village that is getting this done. There are people that are helping in our company from all over,” Sharon Fleener said.

The decision to donate medical supplies, canned food, personal hygiene products and more to Ukraine refugees was an easy one for SpartanNash.

The challenge is getting the items to the estimated 1.7 million refugees, a number that multiplies by the day.

“It’s not very easy to just go book a container and then send it out.” Fleener said.

That’s where the grocer’s Virginia-based military division comes in.

“It just really opened up a door that would have been very difficult to get if we were somebody else,” said Fleener, who directs Export Services for the division.

The expertise of SpartanNash’s military arm, which usually supplies military exchanges all over the world, has helped clear many of the logistical hurdles such as securing container ships.

“It’s not for the military, but it’s under that same type of guidelines. And the ocean carrier is literally going to prioritize this particular carrier to go through for the humanitarian effort,” Fleener said. “Instead of it taking the normal, anywhere from 22 to 50 days, it should be there around 17 days from the time it sails on Wednesday.“

The ship is set to sail to Hamburg, Germany, which has the quickest route to Poland, where a large percentage of the refugees have fled to.

SpartanNash is working with the humanitarian and disaster relief agency Convoy of Hope to distribute the items.

Fleener says the grocery distributor expects the container sailing Wednesday to be the first of many, as the refuges crisis grows.

“There will be several containers for as long as it takes for this humanitarian effort,” Fleener said. “They need all the help they can get.”