SpartanNash promises $1M in relief aid to Ukrainians

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — SpartanNash says it is sending food to help Ukrainians as their nation is under attack by Russia.

SpartanNash, which is based in metro Grand Rapids, has promised to send $1 million worth of canned meat, energy bars, water and other necessities like toiletries.

The goods will get to Ukrainian refugees in eastern Europe through the SpartanNash military division’s supply chain and in partnership with Convoy of Hope, the company said. The military division supplies U.S. military bases around the world.

SpartanNash is also donating $25,000 to Convoy of Hope, a Missouri-based nonprofit that moves food and relief supplies to places around the world.

“This is a humanitarian disaster, and SpartanNash is uniquely positioned to support Ukrainians in addition to the American military heroes who are serving on the front lines of this crisis,” SpartanNash President and CEO Tony Sarsam said in a Thursday statement.

SpartanNash added that as of Feb. 26, it is no longer buying or selling Russian vodka, a move many bars and stores in North America have voluntarily taken.