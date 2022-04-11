GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With Pentagon officials warning of an intensified offensive in Ukraine, U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., says the immediate future of the Russian invasion of that country is going to continue to be unstable and unpredictable.

The senator says the brutality of the attacks is not likely to subside, but he says the Ukrainian people have shown remarkable resolve in the continuing onslaught of bombings, missiles and artillery attacks by the Russians.

He said the Russians’ targeting of civilians is a blatant war crime.

“The war is just going to continue to drag on and it can go for a long period of time. We know the Russians are concentrating their forces right now and are kind of changing their battle plan, but certainly the Ukrainian military has just fought with incredible courage and tenacity,” he said.

The U.S. has provided the Ukrainian people with “advanced state of the art weapons that they have been able to use very, very effectively.”

“Things like the ‘Javelin,’ antiarmor missiles, we see the devastation that that is causing to Russian armor throughout the country. But it’s just going to be a brutal fight and unfortunately the Russians have engaged in this campaign against civilians without question committing war crimes,” Peters said.

Peters says while he is fully supportive of sending whatever humanitarian aid, weaponry and supplies that we can get to the Ukrainians.

U.S. military intervention in direct combat would “be an incredible escalation” in the war in Ukraine. That, the senator says, is something “we’re going to try to avoid that if at all possible.”