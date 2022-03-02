Relief agencies send help to Ukraine

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — At the Ukraine-Romanian border, long lines have formed as desperate Ukrainians make their way to safety.

Among them is one-time West Michigan exchange student Nataly Zaboichenk.

“There were volunteers from Romania. They were giving tea, hot coffee, bread,” she said.

She’s been providing a firsthand account of the situation as she and other family members flee Ukraine, and emphasizing the growing need for support.

“You can support Ukraine by donating to our people. You can support them by giving money, then Ukrainian people will get food, shelter, said Zaboichenk.

Over 400 thousand Ukrainians have fled their country so far, a number that’s expected to more than double as Russian troops continue their assault on the country.

Relief agencies around the world are responding to the growing refugee crisis.

One of them is based here in West Michigan.

“It’s quickly rising over hundreds of thousands. We certainly expect it to get over a million,” said World Renew Co-Director Carol Bremer Bennett.

World Renew is the relief agency arm of the Christian Reformer Church.

Bremer-Bennett World Renew is part of an alliance of other relief agencies around the world.

“Slovakia and Poland will probably be the forefront of our response,” said Bremer-Bennett. “Right now, the basic needs are to make sure there’s food and shelter, clothing.”

The best way you can help is through cash donations so World Renew can address the specific needs of the refugees.

We can quickly take action with those funds to make sure that the people who have been displaced by the crisis have the basic needs,” said Bremer-Bennett.

“I’m just so thankful for the West Michigan audience and how many people have already reached out to World Renew,” she said.