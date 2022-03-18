GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan pastor living in the Polish capital of Warsaw is helping refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine.

Refugees have been crossing into Poland since the Russian invasion began about three weeks ago. Pastor Scott Parmenter has helped convert his church, ICF Warsaw, into a shelter for them.

“Some are here for three nights, some are here for a week,” Parmenter, who moved to Poland in 2019, said. “The first wave of people to hit us were actually not Ukrainians but students who were studying in Kyiv.”

The number quickly grew as the crisis intensified.

“What was a few students turned into 30 one night and then, over the course of one week, 85,” Parmenter said.

Once the international students moved on, Ukrainians began arriving. Parmenter’s congregation is currently helping about 80 people. Most are living with host families but some are staying at the church.

Sleeping areas set up in a worship site for Ukrainian refugees arriving in Warsaw, Poland. (Courtesy ICF Warsaw)

“Many of our church family have opened up their extra rooms and their beds for the Ukrainians and then, when they ran out of space, they started coming here,” Parmenter said.

Church members are making daily trips to the train station to see the crowds of people arriving and to find refugees.

“We go to the information counter and we say we’re here to pick up people that need a place and we usually can find people to come back with us,” Parmenter said.

He is seeing mostly women and children since most men have been required to stay in Ukraine to fight.

“The look in their eyes, I don’t think I will ever forget,” Parmenter said of the refugees. “They’re blank; they’re empty. When you give them something, they’re grateful, but very little emotion because they’re just in shock I think over what’s happened to them.”

You can donate online Comunitas International, to the organization providing aid to the refugees.