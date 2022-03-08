Local Airbnb customers join effort to support Ukraine hosts

A refugee child fleeing the conflict from neighboring Ukraine holds flowers, given out to celebrate International Women’s Day, as he sits on a bus, at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Imagines of people routed from their own homes, of loved ones separated and of the human toll of the war in Ukraine has become part of the 24-hours news cycle.

“Yeah, it can be a little upsetting and depressing sometimes,” said Jenna Mitchell of Byron Center. “It’s so easy sometimes to just tune it out. But that’s not going to help the people there.”

So, Mitchell became part of a social media trend with a humanitarian purpose.

It involves going on the Airbnb website and booking a room in Ukraine.

“Without the intent to stay there. Just to get money directly into their hands,” said Mitchell. “It’s so easy to distance ourselves from things like that. But really showing the empathy and putting yourself in their shoes and thinking what that would actually feel like, you’re leaving your home, your job. Potentially leaving behind your husband, your father, your son and going into a country where now you have safety but, now what?”

Airbnb is waiving the cleaning fee, taxes and other charges.

The site says over the weekend more than $1.2 million was raised in direct donations to support the people of Ukraine.

A world away, the hosts of the Airbnbs Mitchell contacted sent messages expressing appreciation for the gesture.

“Some of them saying they were going to pay it forward and use the money where it was needed most,” said Mitchell, who says she paid about what she and her husband would have spent in a typical Saturday night out for the rooms.

As the war continues, so do the frustrations many of us feel, because there’s little we can do to help.

Mitchell has felt those same frustrations.

“So even if it can be saddening to us to hear on a regular basis, seeing something we can do out of it is helpful,” she said.

A few safeguards if you decide to donate to the cause: Make sure you use the Airbnb website, as their hosts and rooms are vetted to prevent scams. You should also look at reviews for individual hosts, and avoid hosts who have suddenly joined the site.

Airbnb hosts are also offering up rooms for refugees.