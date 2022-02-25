Former West MI exchange student forced to flee Ukraine homeland

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Four years ago, she was a high school exchange student attending school in Saranac. Today, Nataliya Zaboychenko is a young woman fleeing war in her homeland, uncertain of what the future holds.

“I’m really worried about my friends. I’m really mad at Russia, so most of emotion is like rage and being mad and being angry and being like a sense of … like it’s not fair,” said Zaboychenko.

She talked with News 8 via Zoom while traveling from her home in the capitol city of Kyiv, towards the Romanian border.

Also taking part in the conversation was Theresa Nurenberg. Zaboychenko spent the 2017-2018 school year with Nurenberg and her family in Saranac as an exchange student.

The two talk often — daily since the war began.

“The protective mom in me wishes I could just get her over here and for her to be safe. And that’s not possible right now,” said Nurenberg.

“I can assure you; I am going to be ok. I’m smart. We have some money. We have a car, so there’s no need to cry right now… there are people in Ukraine who have already died … who will die. I should be alright,” said Zaboychenko, trying to reassure Nurenberg.

Zaboychenko’s story is a combination of heartbreak and resolve.

Her family’s journey began at about 5 a.m. local time Thursday in the capitol city of Kyiv, when the bombs began to drop.

“We immediately understood that it was Russia because of talks about war with Russia. It was going on for a while, so we knew if something started, it was Russia,” said Zaboychenko.

“It took us 15 minutes to get ready, to check our fridge, to check our gas to make sure we can leave our apartment. We immediately left the apartment and get into the car. And we started driving out of city. “

The streets were already busy.

“A lot of people were driving out of city too. When I went on the street, there were people and people who were going to bomb shelter. So, like half of people were going to bomb shelter, half the people were going in their cars to escape the city. It was a decision which every Kyiv citizen made that morning,” said Zaboychenko.

“People in the traffic were behaving differently. Some were, like, breaking the rules, driving over the sidewalks or over the grass. But most of them were pretty civil,” she said.

It will likely be Sunday before they reach their destination. Zaboychenko is convinced they’ll make it.

Her biggest worries are of those who stayed behind.

“So, I have like four friends in Kyiv right now and I’m constantly on the phone with them and sometimes they don’t answer for a while and I’m like heartbreaking,” said Zaboychenko.

And her anger grows.

Not just with the Russian Military, but with the Kremlin’s propaganda machine as well.

“There’s so much misinformation right now,” said Zaboychenko.

“My heart breaks when I hear it … No! we didn’t do anything. We were sleeping at night, and they attacked us. I’m so angry at journalist who spread wrong information about my country.”

For now, Zaboychenko believes she is safe as she and her parents travel towards the border.

She and her mother, a doctor, will wait in line with other refuges to cross, but Dad will stay. The Ukrainian Government is requiring men between the ages of 18 and 60 to stay.

Despite the war in her homeland, the 3rd year university student and ballerina’s resolve remains strong.

“If we are able to cross the border, I have no idea what is going to happen next, because we will not cross the border with car,” said Zaboychenko.

“So, we are just going to walk to Romania. And then we’ll go figure it out from there.”