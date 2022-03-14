Amway suspending operations in Russia

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Amway has announced it is suspending operations in Russia.

The West Michigan-based company announced the move due to Russia’s invasion in Ukraine in a news release Monday.

“The reality of our business is that we have friends, colleagues and Amway Business Owners in both countries who have worked together for years in harmony with a common purpose,” the company said in the release. “However, the continuing war, along with the global legal and operational environment, makes it impossible to continue business as we have been in Russia, and so we are announcing the immediate suspension of product imports and will be pausing other operations as well.”

The company said it has team members in Ukraine who are donating items, including food, beverage and personal care products, to “people in harm’s way” and local hospitals and charities.