U of M grad to compete on ‘Survivor’

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Mariya Sherron is a 47-year-old stay-at-home mom and teacher. Sherron was able to pursue one of her dreams and appear on CBS’s 42nd season of “Survivor.”

“It really went from a true fan loving it to, ‘Yeah I can do this,’ and face my fear,” Sherron said.

She’s currently living in Indiana with her husband and two sons. Her hometown is Lansing, Michigan.

“I was born in Chicago but we moved to Lansing when I was 2 years old,” Sherron said. “I had a great experience K through 12 then I went on and went to Michigan. I’m a Wolverine, a die hard Wolverine in my house.”

Sherron says the support from both Indiana and Michigan makes her extremely emotional.

“The support is humbling,” Sherron said, “I teared up several times — I don’t know what other people were doing but it was very emotional.”

Sherron says her sons are also fans of the show and in 2019 they had a conversation that eventually led to a video submission. However, at that time she would have never competed.

“I want to pause and tell you I’ve always been a fan, but I never wanted to play, like I’m terrified of the outdoors,” Sherron said. “I think at that point if Jeff would have called me personally and said, ‘Would you play?’ I love this show, I want to be a fan forever but I don’t want to play.”

In March 2020, her brother passed away from COVID-19. Although his death was hard, she remembered his resilience and courage.

“Two months later I get an email, and just an inquiry about my video and that difference from February to May, I knew it was the most terrifying thing in the world for me to do … but I knew I was supposed to pursue this,” she said.

Sherron says this show challenges a person mentally and physically.

“I can do whatever I tell myself, and this is what it’s about,” Sherron said.

She says “Survivor” gave her a chance to put herself first. Her goal is to encourage other moms and older woman to pursue there dreams.

“It’s easy to get lost in mothering and our identity becomes kids and there’s a space for that,” Sherron said. “Not at the cost of losing yourself, I think I fell into that a little bit. I was just the boys’ mom, which is an amazing thing to be, but Mariya is a person also and I lost that. I can’t speak for all mothers (but) I did, and I needed to dig in and reclaim myself, and this led me to do that.”