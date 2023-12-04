LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Attorney General’s Office has charged four people from DeWitt — including a former state child advocate — in an alleged conspiracy to adopt dozens of children who they went on to abuse.

Joel and Tammy Brown and Jerry and Tamal Flore are each charged with multiple counts of criminal child abuse.

“The allegations in this matter are heinous and egregious,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said at a Monday news conference.

Between the two families, more than 30 children previously removed from abusive biological homes were placed in the suspects’ care through fostering or adoption. The two couples went on to “subject them (the children) to prolonged, routine and systemic mental and physical abuse under the guise of discipline, and all for personal financial gain,” Nessel said.

She said that the two couples “easily manipulate(d)” the adoption and fostering system to receive more than $1 million, tax-free.

Joel Brown, a former child advocate with the Children’s Service Agency within the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, faces a total of five criminal counts:

One count of second-degree child abuse

One count of second-degree conspiracy to commit child abuse

One count of third-degree child abuse

One count of interfering with a crime report

One count of failure to report child abuse

“We believe Joel Brown used his decades of experience as a CPS employee to skillfully and successfully hide the abuse happening within his home and to help the Flores hide the abuse in their home, as well,” Nessel said. “It is clear that many of the child witness in this matter were coached and that the investigation was compromised.”

Nessel noted her office has “erected a conflict wall” between the state prosecutors pursuing the criminal case and the state attorneys assigned to represent MDHHS.

Brown’s wife Tammy Brown faces three criminal charges:

One count of first-degree child abuse

One count of second-degree conspiracy to commit child abuse

One count of third-degree child abuse

Tamal Flore faces 18 criminal charges:

Six counts of first-degree child abuse in the 1st degree

One count of first-degree child abuse committed in the presence of another child

One count of second-degree conspiracy to commit child abuse

Three counts of second-degree child abuse

Six counts of third-degree child abuse

One count of interfering with a crime report

Her husband Jerry Flore faces 12 criminal charges:

Six counts of first-degree child abuse

One count of first-degree child abuse committed in the presence of another child

One count of second-degree conspiracy to commit child abuse

Three counts of second-degree child abuse

One count of interfering with a crime report

The Browns and Flores were previously charged out of Clinton County.

“The Department of Attorney General worked with the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office to take over the investigation earlier this year. And as a result, an outstanding charges against the defendants were subsequently dropped so that the Department of Attorney General could renew the investigation,” Nessel said Monday.

She said the investigation revealed the need for legal reforms in child abuse cases, pointing specifically to a six-year statute of limitations.

“The significant problem with this is that the victims are children and thus unlikely to report significant abuse until they are free from their abusers,” Nessel said.

She proposed changing state law to put child abuse in the same category as sexual assaults. That would allow prosecutors to bring a case up to 15 years after the abuse or when the victim reaches the age of 28.

She said state law also needs updates to allow for charges in situations in which abusers manipulate child victims to skew their testimony.

She went on to say that adoption subsidy programs do not currently require parents to prove they are using state dollars for the child and there is no oversight to ensure it’s being used appropriately.

“Currently the parents can do ‘anything that incorporates the child into the home’ with that money,” Nessel said, providing examples like buying a home or car or going on vacation.

She said there are no caps on how many children a single family may adopt or much money a it can receive.