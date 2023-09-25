Tropical Storm Philippe (pronounced Fill-eep) has formed well out in the central Atlantic Ocean. It is not expected to become a major hurricane. The projected path of the storm is well east of Bermuda.

Forecast Path of Tropical Storm Philippe

Here’s the latest Forecast Discussion on Philippe and the Public Advisory. Bermuda radar.

Satellite view of the Atlantic

List of Hurricane Names for the Atlantic/Caribbean/Gulf of Mexico for 2023

After Philippe, we’ll have Rina, Sean and Tammy. We don’t use the letters Q,U,X,Y,Z. Later this week, a wave that’s come off of Africa will likely become Tropical Storm Rina.

Eastern Pacific Satellite Picture

Nothing much going on in the Eastern Pacific. There are clusters of thunderstorms that are drifting from east to west north of the Equator. Tropical depression 14 is weak, small and far from land.

Here’s the Western Pacific and Indian Oceans. It’s also pretty quiet here. A tropical depression may become a Tropical Storm before moving into Vietnam.