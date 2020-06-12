Westbound I-196 to close for weekend in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The westbound lanes of I-196 will be closed in Grand Rapids for the weekend.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said westbound I-196 will be closed between US-131 and Market Avenue at 9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday.

>>MDOT: Mi Drive Map

Along with the closure this weekend, eastbound I-196 between Market and US-131 as well as onramp from eastbound Lake Michigan Drive to eastbound I-196 remain closed through Oct. 31.

MDOT is investing about $9 million to improve 14 bridges, concrete joint repairs, asphalt resurfacing and high-friction surface coating along both directions of I-196 between US-131 and Market Avenue.