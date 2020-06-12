Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Westbound I-196 to close for weekend in Grand Rapids

Traffic

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
Traffic 8 Construction generic_1527150051453.png.jpg

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The westbound lanes of I-196 will be closed in Grand Rapids for the weekend.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said westbound I-196 will be closed between US-131 and Market Avenue at 9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday.

>>MDOT: Mi Drive Map

Along with the closure this weekend, eastbound I-196 between Market and US-131 as well as onramp from eastbound Lake Michigan Drive to eastbound I-196 remain closed through Oct. 31.

MDOT is investing about $9 million to improve 14 bridges, concrete joint repairs, asphalt resurfacing and high-friction surface coating along both directions of I-196 between US-131 and Market Avenue.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links

 

 