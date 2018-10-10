WB I-96 entrance ramp at Plainfield Ave. open
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The I-96 entrance ramp on Plainfield Avenue has reopened after months of construction.
The project was scheduled to be completed on Sept. 13, but was delayed by a labor dispute between the organization that represents the owners of road construction companies and the union that represents heavy equipment operators. Westbound lanes of I-96 were reopened on Sept. 14, but the entrance ramp at Plainfield Avenue remained closed until Wednesday.
Construction on westbound I-96 between Plainfield Avenue and US-131 started in early July, causing traffic backups along the detour route all summer long.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
