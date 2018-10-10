WB I-96 entrance ramp at Plainfield Ave. open

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The I-96 entrance ramp on Plainfield Avenue has reopened after months of construction.

The project was scheduled to be completed on Sept. 13, but was delayed by a labor dispute between the organization that represents the owners of road construction companies and the union that represents heavy equipment operators. Westbound lanes of I-96 were reopened on Sept. 14, but the entrance ramp at Plainfield Avenue remained closed until Wednesday.

Construction on westbound I-96 between Plainfield Avenue and US-131 started in early July, causing traffic backups along the detour route all summer long.