Water main break closes WB 44th Street for hours
KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — A water main break has shut down a section of a bustling Kent County corridor.
Kent County dispatchers say westbound 44th Street SE between Brockton and Danvers drives is closed because of a water main break.
Authorities announced the road closure around 2 a.m., but expected the roadway to remain closed even after the morning rush hour. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
It’s unclear what led to the water main break.
