Water main break closes WB 44th Street for hours

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — A water main break has shut down a section of a bustling Kent County corridor.

Kent County dispatchers say westbound 44th Street SE between Brockton and Danvers drives is closed because of a water main break.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Map of traffic conditions

Authorities announced the road closure around 2 a.m., but expected the roadway to remain closed even after the morning rush hour. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

It’s unclear what led to the water main break.