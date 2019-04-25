Traffic

Water main break closes WB 44th Street for hours

By:

Posted: Apr 25, 2019 09:22 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 25, 2019 09:23 AM EDT

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — A water main break has shut down a section of a bustling Kent County corridor.

Kent County dispatchers say westbound 44th Street SE between Brockton and Danvers drives is closed because of a water main break.

Authorities announced the road closure around 2 a.m., but expected the roadway to remain closed even after the morning rush hour. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

It’s unclear what led to the water main break.

