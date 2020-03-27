US-131 to close for weekend due to work on Kent. Co bridge

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Both directions of US-131 will be closed at the 100th Street exit in southern Kent County starting Friday.

The northbound and southbound lanes will be closed starting at 6 p.m. Friday until 6 p.m. Monday. The closure is so demolition of the 100th Street bridge can take place.

During the closure, drivers will use the exit and entrance ramps at 100th Street to get around the demolition.

During this time, access to and from 100th Street will not be allowed.

The 100th Street bridge over US-131 will remain closed until October while a new bridge is being built.

The Michigan Department of Transportation says the $8.6 million project will rebuild and improve the bridge. Officials say the work will improve the efficiency of the interchange.