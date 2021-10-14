US-131 S-curve construction extended until end of October

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Construction on US-131 at the S-curve will continue through Oct. 29. The construction work is weather dependent.

The single-lane closure of both northbound and southbound US-131 between I-196 and Franklin Street began in early August when the Michigan Department of Transportation began work to install new signs.

The project was supposed to wrap up by Sept. 15, but unforeseen problems have pushed back the completion date by more than a month.

Shortly after the project began, construction crews hit a major roadblock. MDOT spokesperson John Richard said a storm sewer pipe was damaged while installing drilled shaft foundations.

To avoid further damage to buried utilities, which are jointly owned by MDOT and the city of Grand Rapids, changes had to be made.

In September, Richard said this required new materials to be ordered, which they’ve been waiting on due to supply shortages and shipping delays.

It’s unclear if this is the reason behind the delay in the reopening of lanes on US-131.