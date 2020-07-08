US-131 closing this weekend for 100th St. bridge work

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Part of US-131 south of Grand Rapids will be closed this weekend while crews lay beams for the new 100th Street bridge.

Assuming the weather cooperates, the highway will close at 6 p.m. Friday and remain shut down through 5 a.m. Monday, the Michigan Department of Transportation says.

Traffic will get off the highway at the 100th Street exit and then right back on at the on-ramp. While that detour is in effect, you won’t be able to access the rest of 100th Street from the exit, nor will traffic coming from 100th Street be allowed to get on the highway.

100th St. project update- Byron Center: 6PM FRIDAY through 5AM Monday, 131 will close for bridge beam placement at 100th Street & traffic will use the off & on ramps to continue on 131. During this time, access to & from 100th St will not be allowed. https://t.co/saagfd2C8B — MDOT – West Michigan (@MDOT_West) July 8, 2020

The $8.6 million project to replace the 100th Street bridge is making it wider to improve traffic flow. It will also be taller, decreasing the likelihood of bridge deck strikes by passing semi-trucks, which plagued the bridge in 2018.

Work on the new bridge, which was paused for a time earlier this year due to coronavirus pandemic mitigation efforts, is expected to continue until October. The 100th Street bridge will be closed until then.