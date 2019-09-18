Traffic Tom: When will the construction end?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If it seems like construction season has been dragging on this year, the good news is the end is in sight for many big projects.

Westbound Fulton Street is expected to reopen at 6 p.m. Saturday. The project along I-196 in Ottawa County is also nearing the end. As of Wednesday, slated completion date was Sept. 30.

But another round of highway lane closures starts Thursday:

Westbound I-196 will have a single lane closure from 44th Street to M-6 with intermittent lane/shoulder closures from M-6 to 32nd Avenue.

The ramp from westbound I-196 to eastbound M-6 will close for about two weeks to construct a temporary crossover on M-6 for next year’s project.

Both directions of M-6 will have lane closures from I-196 to 8th Avenue through the end of September.

The work being done along eastbound I-196 and I-96 at the East Beltline will last the longest, running into fall.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is still working on paving and building new shoulders there. It won’t be until mid-November that both lanes in each direction of I-196 and I-96 will reopen.

Even after the construction season ends, the new ramp from eastbound I-96 to the East Beltline will not be finished.

Drivers who want to get to the East Beltline from eastbound I-96 will have to exit at Leonard Street and use that to connect with the Beltline. Drivers will also have the option to exit at M-21 right after the Beltline and use west M-21 to connect to the Beltline.

Have a road project question? Feel free to reach out to Traffic Tom on Facebook or Twitter.