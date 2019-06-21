Traffic Tom: Weekend street closures for big events in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There are several large events taking place in downtown Grand Rapids this weekend that will bring along street closures.

The largest event with the most street closures is the Michigan State University Gran Fondo.

Ottawa Avenue will be the first to close Friday night at 5 p.m. and will remain closed until about 7 p.m. Saturday.

The other closures and lane restrictions do not go into place until early Saturday morning.

Southbound Seward Avenue between Bridge and Fulton streets will be closed starting at 6 a.m. and will remain closed until 7 p.m. Saturday.

Fulton Street will have one lane of travel in each direction from Seward to the Monroe and Market intersection. After the intersection, Fulton will be closed through Ionia Avenue. Those restrictions and closures will be from 6 a.m. Saturday through 7 p.m. Saturday.

Founders Brewing Co. will have their 12th Annual Founders Fest on Saturday, which will bring a closure as well. Grandville Avenue will be closed to traffic from Cherry Street to Wealthy Street from 8 a.m. Friday through 10 a.m. Sunday.

Finally, the Eastown Bizarre Bazaar will shut down Wealthy Street from Atlas to Lake Drive from 5 a.m. Saturday until 8 p.m. Saturday.