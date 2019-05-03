Traffic

Traffic Tom: WB M-6 shutting down this weekend

Posted: May 03, 2019 12:59 PM EDT

Updated: May 03, 2019 12:59 PM EDT

JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — With the weekend comes a new round of construction headaches for some M-6 drivers.  

 Starting at 9 p.m. Friday and running through 5 a.m. Monday, westbound M-6 will close at 8th Avenue near Hudsonville.

The reason for the closures: The Michigan Department of Transportation says it needs to do some culvert work.

Passenger vehicles are advised to take the posted detour, which will make them exit onto southbound 8th Avenue and turn onto westbound Byron Road before reconnecting with I-196.

Truck traffic will have a different route:  8th Avenue south to Byron Road to 64th Avenue, and then west on Adams Street to I-196.

