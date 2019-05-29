Traffic Tom: WB I-196 ramp closed due to tanker rollover
OTTAWA Co, Mich. (WOOD) — An exit ramp in Ottawa county is closed after a milk tanker overturned.
It happened around 3:00 a.m. on the exit ramp from westbound I-196 to eastbound Chicago Drive.
The Ottawa county sheriff's department says a 66-year-old Lakeview man was driving the tanker, and was injured in the crash.
Crews are still working to move the tanker off the road.
Exit ramp remains CLOSED. https://t.co/GXUmKk5na2— Tom Hillen (@traffictom8) May 29, 2019
