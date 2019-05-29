Traffic

Traffic Tom: WB I-196 ramp closed due to tanker rollover

Posted: May 29, 2019 06:59 AM EDT

Updated: May 29, 2019 06:59 AM EDT

OTTAWA Co, Mich. (WOOD) — An exit ramp in Ottawa county is closed after a milk tanker overturned. 

It happened around 3:00 a.m. on the exit ramp from westbound I-196 to eastbound Chicago Drive. 

The Ottawa county sheriff's department says a 66-year-old Lakeview man was driving the tanker, and was injured in the crash. 

Crews are still working to move the tanker off the road. 

