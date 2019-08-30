Traffic Tom: WB I-196 in downtown GR open

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Drivers in West Michigan can rejoice now that westbound I-196 in downtown Grand Rapids is finally back open.

Westbound has been closed at Ottawa Avenue in Grand Rapids for months as crews widened and replaced the bridge deck from Ottawa Avenue to the US-131 interchange.

Drivers will notice westbound I-196 will now remain three lanes until the US-131 interchange. There are now four lanes after Ottawa Avenue to help deal with congestion as drivers exit onto northbound and southbound US-131.

There will be two thru lanes, a lane dedicated to the exit to northbound US-131 and a lane dedicated to the exit to southbound US-131.

The only exception to the freeway being open is the Ionia Avenue on-ramp, which will still be closed for a few more weeks.