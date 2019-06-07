Traffic Tom: Streets closed in GR for Festival of the Arts

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Streets in downtown Grand Rapids are already closed ahead of the 50th celebration of Festival of the Arts.

Monroe Center Street is closed from Monroe Avenue to Ionia Street.

Ottawa Avenue is closed between Michigan and Louis streets, however, it will open between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. Friday to accommodate Friday morning commuters. It will close once again at 9 am. and remain closed until 11 p.m. Sunday.

Ionia Avenue is closed between Fountain Street and Michigan Street.

Lyon Street is closed between Monroe Avenue to Division Avenue.

Pearl Street is closed from Monroe Avenue to Division Avenue.

Fountain Street is closed From Ottawa Avenue to Ionia Avenue.

All streets will remain closed through 11 p.m. Sunday.