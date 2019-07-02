Traffic Tom: Road projects to avoid during Fourth of July

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re among the 1.4 million Michigan travelers AAA Michigan expects to hit the road this Fourth of July weekend, you may get a reprieve from the road construction.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is stalling the majority of its roadwork for this long holiday weekend. However, many projects in West Michigan will remain in place.

MDOT is removing lane restrictions on 101 of its 143 projects. The work will be suspended 3 p.m. Wednesday and will remain that way through 6 a.m. Monday.

While most projects will be suspended and lanes reopened, MDOT says the following road restrictions will remain in place:



West Michigan

I-96 in Grand Rapids: Lane closures and a traffic shift between M-21 (Fulton Street) and Leonard Street.

I-96 in Grand Rapids: All eastbound lanes closed at Leonard Street with traffic detoured onto southbound US-131 to eastbound I-196.

I-96 in Ionia County: Traffic shifts near Cutler Road. Cutler Road is closed over I-96.

I-196 in Grand Rapids: Westbound lanes closed at Ottawa Avenue before the US-131 interchange.

I-196 in Grand Rapids: Lane closures and a traffic shift between Fuller Avenue and M-44 (East Beltline Avenue).

I-196 in Kent and Ottawa counties: Lane closures and a traffic shift between 44th Street and 32nd Avenue. Eastbound I-196 traffic must exit to eastbound M-6. The eastbound M-6 ramp to eastbound I-196 is closed.

M-66 in Lake Odessa: Closed between M-50 and I-96 with traffic detoured via M-50, Jordan Lake Road and Portland Road.

M-66 in Nashville: Closed over Quaker Brook with traffic detoured via M-79, M-37 and M-43.

M-120 (Holton Road) in Muskegon County: Eastbound lanes closed between Giles Road and Getty Street. Detour: Giles Road to Whitehall Road.

Southwest Michigan

I-94 in Berrien County: Three lanes open in each direction at Glenlord Road. The Glenlord Road bridge over I-94 is closed and detoured.

I-94 Business Loop in Kalamazoo: Eastbound ramp to I-94 closed and detoured. ML Avenue is closed over I-94 and detoured as well.

I-196 in Berrien County: Two lanes open with a traffic shift from Exit 1 to Exit 7. M-163 (Hagar Shores Road) is closed over I-196 and detoured.

US-131 in Three Rivers: One lane open in each direction with traffic shifts.

Upper Peninsula

I-75 Business Spur (BS) in Sault Ste. Marie: One lane open in each direction between I-75 and 10th Avenue.

M-26 in Houghton County: Restricted to one lane in alternating directions via temporary signals just north of Dollar Bay over a tributary of Gooseneck Creek.

M-28 in Alger County: One lane open in alternating directions over the Sand River via temporary traffic signals.

M-28 Business Route (Division Street) in Ishpeming: Closed between Pine and 7th streets for city water main work. Posted detour on local streets.

US-2 in Naubinway: At least one lane open in each direction between Beach Road and Borgstrom Road.

US-8 near Norway: Closed with a posted detour at the state line.

US-41/M-28 in Marquette County: Narrowed and shifted northbound lanes just east of Brickyard Road.

Northern Lower Peninsula

M-55 in Manistee County: Closed between M-37 and Snyder Road with a detour.

M-72 in Crawford County: One lane open in each direction west of Grayling.

US-31 in Petoskey: One lane open in each direction between Mitchell Street and Fairview Avenue with traffic shifts.

US-131 in Grand Traverse County: Closed and detoured between M-113 and M-186 near Fife Lake.

Central Michigan and Thumb

Central Michigan and Thumb I-75 in Bay County: One lane closed in each direction from south of the M-13 connector to Beaver Road. A moveable barrier wall will keep two northbound lanes open through Saturday evening, then will be moved to allow two southbound lanes to be open for the rest of the weekend.

I-475 in Genesee County: Southbound lanes closed from I-75 to Carpenter Road. Northbound I-475 will have one lane closed from I-69 to Carpenter Road, and two lanes closed from Carpenter Road to the north I-75/I-475 junction.

M-20 in Midland: One lane open in each direction over the Tittabawassee River.

US-10 in Clare County: One lane open in each direction between US-127 and US-10 Business Route.

Metro Detroit