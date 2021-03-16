Traffic Tom: MDOT to discuss 2021 projects

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The state will be discussing major road projects that will take place during the 2021 construction season in a few West Michigan counties.

The Michigan Department of Transportation will discuss 10 projects happening around West Michigan on a Microsoft Teams between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The projects include:

Rebuilding and widening eastbound and westbound I-196 from Fuller Avenue to Maryland Avenue.

Replacing the eastbound I-196 bridge deck over the Grand River at US-131.

Rebuilding the US-131/M-179 interchange in Allegan County.

Concrete joint repairs on M-6 in Kent County.

Concrete joint repairs on I-96 in Ionia County​.

Freeway sign upgrades on US-131 in Kent County​.

Resurfacing and sidewalk ramp upgrades compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act on M-89 in Fennville.

Resurfacing and ADA sidewalk ramp upgrades on M-21 in the city of Ionia.

Resurfacing and widening of M-57 west of Greenville to add passing relief lanes​.

Resurfacing M-37 from Middleville to Caledonia, along with a new traffic signal at Finkbeiner Road.

Click the link to join the meeting on Microsoft Teams. You can also join the meeting by phone without using the internet by calling 248.509.0316. Conference ID: 444 573 811#