Traffic Tom: Labor Day weekend road projects to avoid

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re traveling this Labor Day weekend, good news: the Michigan Department of Transportation is suspending most of its projects statewide to ease traffic backups.

From 3 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Tuesday, MDOT will lift lane restrictions on 106 of 151 projects statewide.

MDOT is also reminding drivers that the Mackinac Bridge will be closed due to the Annual Bridge Walk between 6:30 a.m. and noon on Labor Day. In contrast, the numerous road and sidewalk projects have forced Grand Rapids to cancel its Labor Day bridge walk out of “concerns of participant safety.”

While MDOT is suspending most of its projects, many of the major ones in West Michigan will remain in place, including the following:



For the full list of MDOT construction projects still active during the holiday weekend, visit MDOT’s website.