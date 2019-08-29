Traffic Tom: Labor Day weekend road projects to avoid

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re traveling this Labor Day weekend, good news: the Michigan Department of Transportation is suspending most of its projects statewide to ease traffic backups.

From 3 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Tuesday, MDOT will lift lane restrictions on 106 of 151 projects statewide.

MDOT is also reminding drivers that the Mackinac Bridge will be closed due to the Annual Bridge Walk between 6:30 a.m. and noon on Labor Day. In contrast, the numerous road and sidewalk projects have forced Grand Rapids to cancel its Labor Day bridge walk out of “concerns of participant safety.”

While MDOT is suspending most of its projects, many of the major ones in West Michigan will remain in place, including the following:

  • I-96 in Grand Rapids: Lane closures and a traffic shift between M-21/Fulton Street and Leonard Street.
  • I-96 in Grand Rapids: All eastbound lanes closed at Leonard Street with traffic detoured onto southbound US-131 to eastbound I-196.
  • I-96 in Ionia County: Traffic shifts in place near Cutler Road. Cutler Road is closed over I-96.
  • I-196 in Grand Rapids: Lane closures and a traffic shift between Fuller Avenue and M-44 (East Beltline Avenue).
  • I-196 in Kent and Ottawa counties: Lane closures and a traffic shift between 44th Street and 32nd Avenue. Eastbound I-196 traffic must exit to eastbound M-6. The westbound M-6 ramp to eastbound I-196 is closed.
  • M-37/State Street in Newaygo: Lane closures in each direction over the Muskegon River with a traffic shift.
  • M-66 in Lake Odessa: Northbound lane closed between M-50 and I-96 with traffic detoured via M-50, Jordan Lake Road and Portland Road.
  • M-89 in Allegan: has lane closures in each direction over the Kalamazoo River, between Jenner Drive and State Street.
  • M-120/Holton Road in Muskegon County: Eastbound lanes closed between Giles Road and Getty Street. Detour: Giles Road to Getty Street. One lane is open on westbound M-120.

For the full list of MDOT construction projects still active during the holiday weekend, visit MDOT’s website.

