Traffic Tom: EB I-96 at Leonard scheduled to open this week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It has been closed for months, causing headaches for drivers. By the end of the week, eastbound I-96 at Leonard Street is scheduled to reopen.

The remaining work road crews must finish is weather dependent. So, there is the potential for the reopening being delayed.

Starting Monday and continuing through Thursday, the left lane of westbound I-96/I-196 will close between East Beltline and Maryland avenues.

Beginning 9 p.m. Wednesday until 5 a.m. Thursday, there will only be one lane open along westbound I-96 from Fulton Street to the I-96/I-196 split. The ramp from Fulton Street to westbound I-96 will also be closed during that time.

The Michigan Department of Transportation says westbound I-196 will be closed between I-96 and Fuller Avenue starting at 12:01 a.m. until 5 a.m. Thursday.

One lane of eastbound I-96 will reopen at Leonard Street at 1 a.m. Thursday. Then beginning at 5 a.m. Thursday, the ramp from southbound East Beltline Avenue to westbound I-96 will open.

Eastbound I-196 from Fuller Avenue to I-196 will be shut down at 1 a.m. Thursday and remain closed through Saturday.

Finally, either Thursday night or Friday morning, all eastbound lanes of I-96 will reopen as well as the ramp from Leonard Street to eastbound I-96.

The ramp from East Beltline to eastbound I-96 will reopen Saturday.

The project will not be fully complete. Crews will work to finish the new bridge that will be the exit from eastbound I-96 to the East Beltline. It’s scheduled to be completed next summer.

During the winter and spring, eastbound I-96 drivers will not be able to exit at the Beltline. They will need to exit either at Leonard or Fulton streets.

