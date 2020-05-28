Traffic Tom: EB I-196 to close in GR for weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Eastbound I-196 heading into downtown Grand Rapids will close for construction this weekend.

The closure will go into place at 9 p.m. Friday and continue through 5 a.m. Monday morning. The freeway will be closed between Lake Michigan Drive and U.S. 131.

>>MDOT: Mi Drive Map

The Michigan Department of Transportation has a suggested detour for drivers to exit at 28th Street and drive east to get on northbound U.S. 131.

The closure of westbound I-196 between U.S. 131 and Market Avenue will happen the following weekend. That stretch of freeway will close 9 p.m. Friday, June 5, and remain closed until 5 a.m. Monday, June 8.