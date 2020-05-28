Traffic Tom: EB I-196 to close for summer in Hudsonville

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Department of Transportation will begin a long duration project this weekend along eastbound I-196 in Ottawa County.

The closure will go into place at M-6 where drivers will be detoured onto eastbound M-6 to northbound U.S. 131. The closure will be through Kenowa Avenue.

The project and closure begin at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 31 and will continue through November.

>>MDOT: Mi Drive Map

Total cost of the project is about $25 million and will ultimately reconstruct about 5 miles of eastbound I-196 from 32nd Avenue to Kenowa Avenue. The project will also include bridge improvements at 22nd and 32nd avenues.

An additional left-turn lane will be added on 32nd Avenue to get on eastbound I-196.