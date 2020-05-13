Traffic Tom: EB I-196 down to 1 lane near downtown GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A construction project in Grand Rapids is starting Wednesday that will likely cause slowdowns for people commuting into the city.

Starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, eastbound I-196 will go down to one lane. The lane closures will start at Market Avenue and continue all the way to the US-131 interchange.

Many drivers heading into downtown will likely exit at Market Avenue. However, there is currently construction work, including lane closures, happening along Market between I-196 and Wealthy Street. That project is slated to go until June 26.

