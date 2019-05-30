Traffic Tom: Division Ave. to close in downtown GR Monday

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As work continues on the reconstruction of westbound I-196 through downtown Grand Rapids, another street will be shut down.

Division Avenue will close between Michigan Avenue and the construction site of a new on-ramp to westbound I-196, north of Michigan Avenue.

Once complete, drivers will be able to get onto westbound I-196 from both Ionia and Division avenues.

Northbound Division Avenue traffic will be detoured to Crescent Street to Ionia Avenue to Michigan Street to Monroe Avenue to Mason Street.

Southbound Division Avenue traffic will be detoured to Mason Street to Monroe Avenue to Lyon Street.

The ramp from Ionia Avenue to eastbound I-196 will remain open.

The project came out of the Michigan Street Corridor Plan. One of the recommended changes out of that plan was for the reworking of the Ottawa-Ionia I-196 interchange. Work was completed on the Ottawa Avenue off-ramp in 2017.

This closure is expected to run into July.