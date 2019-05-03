The Kalamazoo Marathon: How to get around

Copyright by WOODTV - All rights reserved

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Marathon steps off Sunday morning and along with it comes streets drivers will want to avoid.

Gull Road will be inaccessible between Nazareth Drive and Riverview Drive between 7:45 a.m. and 8:45 a.m.

Drivers will also want to avoid taking Michigan Avenue downtown between Riverview Drive and Kalamazoo Mall.

The race will be on Kalamazoo Mall between Michigan and Lovell between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Parkview Avenue will be closed between Drake Road and Wood Street/Wellington Road from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. People who live in the development off Parkview in that area will have access.

For drivers who need to get around Kalamazoo and want to avoid the race entirely, organizers suggest using Stadium Drive, Sprinkle Road or anything south of Crosstown Parkway and east of Burdick Street.

They also suggest that visitors are in place by 7:30 a.m. Sunday if they want to watch the race.

There is parking at the start/finish line, but marathon officials say those who want to use it need to get there early. Shuttle service will also be available from two locations.

Shuttles from the Radisson Plaza Hotel at Kalamazoo Center will leave between 6:30 a.m. and 6:40 a.m. They will also leave the Radisson every half hour from 10:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. They will return to the Radisson every hour from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The second shuttle service will run from the Borgess Heart Center for Excellence. Shuttles run from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 a.m. Return buses run every 15 minutes from 9:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.