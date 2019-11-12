Snow, low visibility to impact Tuesday morning commute

LIVESTREAM: Tune in to Daybreak for live traffic and weather updates.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Heavy lake-effect snow bands are expected to impact the Tuesday morning commute across West Michigan.

The National Weather Service said heavy lake-effect snow bands will hit areas from Holland to just west of Paw Paw until late Tuesday morning. These snow bands could rapidly drop visibility to near zero.

For drivers who venture on roads still covered in snow, officials ask you to take it slow, turn on your highlights, clear all snow and ice from your vehicle and stay focused.

Drivers can track the progress of the Michigan Department of Transportation snowplows from the safety of home before hitting the road. Some plows are also equipped with cameras, allowing visitors to see the roads as they are cleared. The map is visible on the Mi Drive website.

