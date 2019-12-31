Snow, low visibility impact morning commute across W. MI

TRAFFIC ALERT:

Ionia County: Westbound I-96 at Kent Street near Portland closed due to a crash.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are advising people to stay home Tuesday morning due to snowy road conditions.

The National Weather Service Grand Rapids said there will be widespread snow showers through the morning. Snow covered and slick roads can be expected, especially along and west of US-131. Blowing and drifting snow will reduce visibility to near zero at times.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department are advising drivers to stay home Tuesday morning unless they absolutely must leave.

For drivers who venture on roads still covered in snow, officials ask you to take it slow, turn on your highlights, clear all snow and ice from your vehicle and stay focused.

Drivers can track the progress of the Michigan Department of Transportation snowplows from the safety of home before hitting the road. Some plows are also equipped with cameras, allowing visitors to see the roads as they are cleared. The map is visible on the Mi Drive website.

The Kent County Road Commission said 40 snowplows have been working overnight to keep roads clear then around 6 a.m. there will be around 80 snowplows.

