Slippery roads, low visibility cause crashes, closures

Posted: Feb 13, 2019 05:09 AM EST

Updated: Feb 13, 2019 12:26 PM EST

Slippery roads, low visibility cause crashes, closures

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Blowing snow and slippery road conditions caused crashes and highway closures across West Michigan Wednesday. 

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for West Michigan until 1 p.m. Wednesday. The area could see up to two inches of additional snow and wind gusts as high as 35 mph.

Drivers can expect slippery road conditions and reduced visibility due to blowing snow during the morning commute. Drivers who venture out are reminded to turn on their headlights, clear all snow and ice from their vehicles, and use caution.

Follow MDOT on Twitter for the latest closures in Southwest and West Michigan.

Drivers can track the progress of the MDOT snowplows from the safety of home before hitting the road. Some plows are also equipped with cameras, allowing visitors to see the roads as they are cleared. The map is visible on the Mi Drive website

The wintry weather could impact flights at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport. Passengers can check real-time flight information online before heading to the airport.

