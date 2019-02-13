Slippery roads, low visibility cause crashes, closures Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A jackkniffed semi-truck on I-196 in South Haven Township Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019. (South Haven Police Department via Twitter) [ + - ] Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Blowing snow and slippery road conditions caused crashes and highway closures across West Michigan Wednesday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for West Michigan until 1 p.m. Wednesday. The area could see up to two inches of additional snow and wind gusts as high as 35 mph.

Drivers can expect slippery road conditions and reduced visibility due to blowing snow during the morning commute. Drivers who venture out are reminded to turn on their headlights, clear all snow and ice from their vehicles, and use caution.

Drivers can track the progress of the MDOT snowplows from the safety of home before hitting the road. Some plows are also equipped with cameras, allowing visitors to see the roads as they are cleared. The map is visible on the Mi Drive website.

The wintry weather could impact flights at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport. Passengers can check real-time flight information online before heading to the airport.

