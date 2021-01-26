Slippery road conditions for morning commute

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Drivers can expect slippery road conditions and reduced visibility due to blowing snow during the morning commute. Drivers who venture out are reminded to turn on their headlights, clear all snow and ice from their vehicles, and use caution.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for all of West Michigan until 4 p.m. Tuesday. The area could see up to two to four inches of snow Tuesday. Conditions are expected to deteriorate through 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The Kent County Road Commission said day crews were called in early Tuesday. Crews are sticking to main Michigan Department of Transportation routes and main county roads during the morning commute.

MDOT spokesperson Nick Schirripa told News 8 that salt has been loaded up into trucks, plows are ready, and operators are good to go. He reminded drivers to be patient, take it slow and give plows space.

“When snow is falling, we are continuously plowing. Timing is critical I think for everybody involved. The best advise we can give other drivers, other motorists on the road is give those plows operators as much room as you can, let them do what they do with as much room as possible,” said Schirripa.

Follow MDOT on Twitter for the latest closures in Southwest and West Michigan.

Drivers can track the progress of the MDOT snowplows from the safety of home before hitting the road. Some plows are also equipped with cameras, allowing visitors to see the roads as they are cleared. The map is visible on the Mi Drive website.

The wintry weather could impact flights at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport. Passengers can check real-time flight information online before heading to the airport.