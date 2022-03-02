Road work resumes along US-31 in Grand Haven

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:
generic construction barrel generic road construction generic road closed generic road work

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Construction will resume along US-31 in Grand Haven Wednesday.

Starting Wednesday, southbound US-31 will be reduced to one lane between 3rd Street and Jackson Street. It will also cross over to the northbound side.  

Northbound US-31 will be down to two lanes between Jackson and M-104. It will also be down to one lane between M-104 and 3rd Street.

A suggested detour for those traveling along southbound US-31 would be to take I-96 to M-231 to Lake Michigan Drive and then back to US-31.

There will also be some ramp closures with this project.  

The ramp from southbound US-31 to eastbound M-104 will be closed. The ramp from westbound M-104 to southbound US-31 will be closed.

Westbound M-104 will be reduced to one lane over the Spring Lake channel and all traffic will be redirected to Pine Street. 

This project is scheduled to run through May 1. 

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links