Road work resumes along US-31 in Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Construction will resume along US-31 in Grand Haven Wednesday.

Starting Wednesday, southbound US-31 will be reduced to one lane between 3rd Street and Jackson Street. It will also cross over to the northbound side.

Northbound US-31 will be down to two lanes between Jackson and M-104. It will also be down to one lane between M-104 and 3rd Street.

A suggested detour for those traveling along southbound US-31 would be to take I-96 to M-231 to Lake Michigan Drive and then back to US-31.

There will also be some ramp closures with this project.

The ramp from southbound US-31 to eastbound M-104 will be closed. The ramp from westbound M-104 to southbound US-31 will be closed.



Westbound M-104 will be reduced to one lane over the Spring Lake channel and all traffic will be redirected to Pine Street.

This project is scheduled to run through May 1.