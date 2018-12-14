Portage road to be closed for sewer work

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PORTAGE, Mich. (WODO) — A road in Portage will be closed until next week due to emergency sewer work.

East Shore Drive will be closed between Cox’s Drive and Branch Avenue while crews complete emergency sewer work. It is expected to reopen Dec. 21.

Through traffic will not be permitted. Drivers are advised to take alternate routes through Cox’s Drive, South Sprinkle Road and Branch Avenue to avoid the closure.

Questions about the road closure can be directed to the Department of Transportation and Utilities at 269.329.4422.