Overnight lane closures on I-96 near Portland

Traffic

by: 24 Hour News 8 web staff

PORTLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Road repair will cause lane closures on I-96 in eastern Ionia County starting late Monday evening.

The Michigan Department of Transportation says westbound construction will close lanes between Clintonia Road and Knox Road starting at 8 p.m. Monday until 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Eastbound lane closures from Sunfield Road to Clintonia Road will be in effect Tuesday at 8 p.m. and will end Wednesday at 5 a.m.

>>Online: Closure map from MDOT

MDOT said the $5.5 million project will resurface and repair nearly 10 miles of I-96 from Sunfield Road to Ionia-Clinton county line.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Map of traffic conditions

